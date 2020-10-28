What is the Veterans Expo? An event celebrating active military and veterans of all ages and all branches of service; men, women and their families. This Expo is an opportunity for veterans to learn more about the many resources, benefits, products and services available to them.The event vendors represent community service providers, VA benefits organizations, nonprofit organizations and local businesses providers.Veterans can meet with the vendors who are offering assistance to both them and their families.

For more information, please visit: https://veterans.nv.gov/event/veterans-expo-celebration-wwii-75th-anniversary/