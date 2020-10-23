The Veterans Film Festival provides a unique forum for veterans to find expression, healing, and community while increasing the public’s awareness of the multitude of challenges facing our nation’s military veterans.

Virtual Film Festival and tickets here:

https://www.bingewave.com/festivals/tickets/013033c2-91e7-457b-83e9-12901a5cba29

Don’t miss our Director’s Panel on November 12, from 6-7:30 pm. Register here to join the event live on Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-oFiJ04tRjKQ3KwpX2Upsg

The director’s panel will feature eight directors from films included in the festival and be moderated by OneVet OneVoice founder Eddie Ramirez. The panel is hosted by San Francisco Public Library, which is a proud sponsor of the Veterans Film Festival. Learn more about SFPL’s Services for veterans at sfpl.org/veterans.