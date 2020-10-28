 Skip to Content
Veterans Hiring Overview - Ohio

When
Friday, Nov 6
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Event Description: Learn more about veteran recruiting, hiring, and retention in the state of Ohio.  We will take a look at veteran demographics, military culture, and translating skills to roles you may be hiring for.  This is a live event with a Q&A session at the end.

For more information, please visit: https://dvs.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/dvs/jobs-and-education/veterans-workforce-team/events/Veterans-Hiring-Overview-November-2020

