Veterans Hiring Overview - Ohio

Event Description: Learn more about veteran recruiting, hiring, and retention in the state of Ohio. We will take a look at veteran demographics, military culture, and translating skills to roles you may be hiring for. This is a live event with a Q&A session at the end.

For more information, please visit: https://dvs.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/dvs/jobs-and-education/veterans-workforce-team/events/Veterans-Hiring-Overview-November-2020