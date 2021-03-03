Veterans Listening Session: VA New England Healthcare System

VA is hosting public virtual listening sessions to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

We are looking forward to robust engagement and to hearing the voices and insights of Veterans on the following topics:

How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future

Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network

Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network

Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities

VA’s role in research, education, and emergency preparedness

These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

We encourage Veterans, Veterans Service Organizations, Community Veterans Engagement Boards, and other interested stakeholders to attend. If you are not able to attend the meeting but would like to provide feedback, you may submit your thoughts on the topics outlined above to VHAMAQs@va.gov. As a reminder, please do not include personal health information in your submission. Also, be aware that VA will not respond to individual emails.