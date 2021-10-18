Veterans & Military Families How to Welcome Our Afghan Allies

Blue Star Families and Welcome.US invite you to a forum focused on the current state of resettlement for our Afghan allies.

Topics will include:

Update on the Current State of Resettlement

Immediate Needs of Afghan Allies

Volunteer Opportunities

This webinar is an opportunity for government and nonprofit organizations on the frontline of the resettlement process to share updates around ongoing efforts, best practices, and offer opportunities for individuals to participate in resettlement efforts.