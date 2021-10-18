Veterans & Military Families How to Welcome Our Afghan Allies
Presented by Blue Star Families and Welcome.US
Blue Star Families and Welcome.US invite you to a forum focused on the current state of resettlement for our Afghan allies.
Topics will include:
Update on the Current State of Resettlement
Immediate Needs of Afghan Allies
Volunteer Opportunities
This webinar is an opportunity for government and nonprofit organizations on the frontline of the resettlement process to share updates around ongoing efforts, best practices, and offer opportunities for individuals to participate in resettlement efforts.