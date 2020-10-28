Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipient Jack Jacobs

Medal of Honor Recipient Jack Jacobs will be the honored guest during the November 5, 2020, “Chief Chat” series through the Exchange Service. This virtual Facebook Live Event will be featured on the Exchange’s Facebook page beginning at 1:00pm EST. The Exchange’s Facebook page is located here.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Veterans Outreach Program is proud to have partnered with the Exchange Service to bring this event to the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cmohs.org/news-events/event/veterans-outreach-program-army-air-force-exchange-service-chief-chat-with-recipient-jack-jacobs/