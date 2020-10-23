Veterans Vehicle Procession - Auburn, WA

Auburn, WA traditional Veterans Day event has been changed this year to an Auburn Salute to Veterans. It is now a COVID-safe, 5-day event series, running from November 7, 2020 to November 11, 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/city_hall/parks_arts_recreation/special_events

Saturday, Nov. 7, 11am – 1pm (PST)

Veterans Vehicle Procession

This event will give both parade participants and our loyal spectators an opportunity to participate. Participation in the procession is geared for Veterans, active military, Veteran Service Organizations, historic military vehicles and living history groups and other Veteran-related groups. Procession participants will do a 'drive-thru', 'contactless' check-in at Veterans Memorial Park and enter the procession route. Procession participants will receive an item at check-in that will help identify their vehicles as part of the procession in order for spectators to more easily identify them and cheer them on.

Registration for participation in the Veterans Vehicle Procession: https://auburn.seamlessdocs.com/f/VeteranVehicle

We encourage spectators to find a spot along the procession route to welcome our Veterans along the way. Click HERE for the Procession Spectator Map for suggested viewing locations. This is meant to be a fun twist to our traditional parade. The vehicle procession route is 3 miles long (that's roughly 6 times the length of the traditional parade), allowing for social distancing for our spectators. It is imperative that the spectators follow social distancing and other COVID-safety requirements currently in place while viewing the procession, including wearing a mask/face covering and social distancing.