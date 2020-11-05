Veterans Victory Walk 2020

Join fellow Veterans as we walk from Myrtle Beach to Charleston to raise money for various Veterans organizations.



We will leave on November 10th at 6 am ET from the Myrtle Beach Vet Center and walk to Patriots Point in Charleston. This is close to a 100 mile walk which should be completed with breaks in roughly 35 hours.



We will be riding together in vans and this will be a relay of sorts so not everyone is expected to walk the entire time. We will have breaks but we will take turns walking through the night to arrive at Patriots Point on Veterans Day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2655900174689861/?active_tab=about