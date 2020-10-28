Veterans Village at Ballparks of America

November 5-10, 2020. 9am-4pm CT

Veterans Village is visited by thousands of military veterans, active troops, first responders and other patriots during Veterans Week. It includes a mess hall, patriotic vendors and an entertaining dayroom. Veterans Village is a favorite gathering place for group photos and informal get togethers.

*Please note that Veterans Village will be adhering to any local ordinances, practicing physical distancing and adhering to any appropriate coronavirus safety protocols.

TIME – DAILY: Mess Hall Lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Day Room 9:00am to 4pm, Vendors Village 9am to 4pm COST: Lunch is free to Veterans, $6 for guests

For more information, please visit: https://www.explorebranson.com/general-events/veterans-village-ballparks-america