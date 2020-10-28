"Vets for Vets" Celebration at the Star Theatre

The Vets for Vets Celebration Show featuring Yakov and Nashville Roadhouse Live will help open Branson's Veterans Week. Vets for Vets is a USO-style production. The celebration show is made up of active-duty military or veterans that are entertainers and include former USO alumni. The show will be held at 2 p.m. at the Branson Star Theatre. Seating is first-come, first-serve, and free to attend for veterans and their families. Donations for the Branson Veterans Task Force will be placed throughout the theater. FREE event, no tickets required. First come first served. Limited Seating.

For more information, please visit: https://www.explorebranson.com/free-events/vets-vets-celebration-star-theatre