VetXL: Back to School

Join us on RallyPoint, August 27th from 3-4PM EST, for a live Q&A focusing on Back to School resources, GI Bill, learning options, and virtual tools. You can ask questions in writing now or during the live event. Please note that there is no audio or visual component to this Q&A event.



You can ask questions, on this page, to the following people:



LTC Tony Davis, Veterans Experience Office - Veterans, Family and Community Engagement

MCPO Eric Faulkner, Veterans Experience Office - Veterans, Family and Community Engagement

Charmain Bogue, Director, Department of Veterans Affairs - VBA Education Service

SGT Lauren Augustine, VP of Government Affairs - Student Veterans of America

CPL David Muir, SVP Veteran Staffing Network - Easterseals

LCDR Bill Ashton, Acting Division Director, Strategic Initiatives and Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison - Department of Agriculture

CPT Christine Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer - Service to School

