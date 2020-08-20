VetXL: Back to School
Back to School – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions?
- When
Thursday, Aug 27
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Join us on RallyPoint, August 27th from 3-4PM EST, for a live Q&A focusing on Back to School resources, GI Bill, learning options, and virtual tools. You can ask questions in writing now or during the live event. Please note that there is no audio or visual component to this Q&A event.
You can ask questions, on this page, to the following people:
LTC Tony Davis, Veterans Experience Office - Veterans, Family and Community Engagement
MCPO Eric Faulkner, Veterans Experience Office - Veterans, Family and Community Engagement
Charmain Bogue, Director, Department of Veterans Affairs - VBA Education Service
SGT Lauren Augustine, VP of Government Affairs - Student Veterans of America
CPL David Muir, SVP Veteran Staffing Network - Easterseals
LCDR Bill Ashton, Acting Division Director, Strategic Initiatives and Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison - Department of Agriculture
CPT Christine Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer - Service to School
