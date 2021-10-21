VETXL Chat: California Veterans Q&A
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event already happened.
On October 21st, 11-12 PM PT, VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on benefits, claims, and peer-to-peer support services. Type your questions in now!
You can ask questions to the following people:
» BG Mike Eastman - Advisor, ETS Sponsorship
» Justin Monk - VP of Government Affairs, Student Veterans of America
» SGT Jim Zenner - Veteran Peer Access Network, LA County Department of Mental Health
» Rebecca Brenen - VSCM, LA VA Regional Office
» Erin O'Rourke - Operations Associate, Team Rubicon
» Jeanette Gilles - Deputy Director Community Integration, America’s Warrior Partnership
» MSgt Adam Castillo - Program Manager, Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN)
» Coleton Whitaker - Director of Programs, Elizabeth Dole Foundation
» Staci H. - Senior Manager of Volunteers and Partnerships, Blue Star Families
» Melissa Comeau - Director, American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network
» Natalie Souza - AVSCM, LA VA Regional Office
» Danielle Bracco - Director of Operations, ETS Sponsorship Program
» 1SG Zelda Davis - Management Analyst, VA
» Lance Lunker - CALVET