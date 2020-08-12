VetXL: Minority Veterans Together

Join us live on August 13th from 3-4PM ET for a live Q&A focused on Minority Veterans on RallyPoint. You can ask questions to the VA Center for Minority Veterans, Tribal Relations, and State VA (NASDVA).



You can ask questions to the following people:

Col Dennis May, Deputy Director, Center for Minority Veterans

Stephanie Birdwell, Director, VA/OPIA, Office of Tribal Government Relations

LTC Tony Davis, Veterans Experience Office, Veterans, Family and Community Engagement

MCPO Eric Faulkner, Veterans Experience Office, Veterans, Family and Community Engagement

State Department of Veterans Affairs Directors, Commissioners, and Representatives.



Center for Minority Veterans -

The Center for Minority Veterans was established by Public Law 103-446, in 1994. CMV serves as an advocate for minority Veterans by conducting outreach activities to promote the awareness and use of VA benefits and services. The center’s activities include:

- Promote the use of benefits authorized by this title by Veterans who are minorities and the conduct of outreach activities to Veterans who are minorities.

- Disseminate information and serve as a resource center for the exchange of information regarding innovative and successful programs which improve the services available to Veterans who are minorities.



The VA Office of Tribal Government Relations (OTGR) -

The Office of Tribal Government Relations was established in 2011 within the VA Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs. The OTGR team assists the VA secretary and designated senior VA leadership with implementing the VA tribal consultation policy as part of the government to government relationship that exists between the United States and 574 federally recognized tribal governments. VA works to cultivate trusting, collaborative working relationships with tribal leaders in order to develop informed, culturally relevant policies and programs that will effectively serve Veterans living in Indian country.



Veterans Experience Office-

To enable VA to be the leading customer service organization in government so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors Choose VA. VEO implements solutions based on Veteran-centered designs and industry best practices while aligning VA services with the secretary’s priorities. The Veterans, Family and Community Engagement Directorate supports Veterans through coordination and integration of local VA and non-VA services Veteran Friendly Communities Initiative working with the Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) and leading federal advisory committees.



State Department of Veterans Affairs -

In the aftermath of World War II many Veterans earned state and federal benefits which required coordinated efforts to assure that veterans received these entitlements. Thus, states developed a department or agency specifically to manage Veterans affairs and carry out the responsibility for Veteran services and programs.