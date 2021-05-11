 Skip to Content
VetXL: Survivors Together - Live Q&A with VA and Community Partners

When
Thursday, May 20, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join us live on May 20th from 2 – 3pm ET for a Q&A session in support of Memorial Day for Survivors and Caregivers and Mental Health Awareness.

Participants include:

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Survivor Assistance
Benefits - Transition and Economic Development
Community Care – CHAMPVA
Memorial Affairs
Caregiver Support
Mental Health/Suicide Prevention
Pension

PARTNERS
Elizabeth Dole Foundation
American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
Gold Star Wives of America
American Gold Star Mothers
AARP
Travis Manion Foundation
Children of Fallen Patriots

