VetXL: Survivors Together - Live Q&A with VA and Community Partners

Join us live on May 20th from 2 – 3pm ET for a Q&A session in support of Memorial Day for Survivors and Caregivers and Mental Health Awareness.

Participants include:

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Survivor Assistance

Benefits - Transition and Economic Development

Community Care – CHAMPVA

Memorial Affairs

Caregiver Support

Mental Health/Suicide Prevention

Pension

PARTNERS

Elizabeth Dole Foundation

American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Gold Star Wives of America

American Gold Star Mothers

AARP

Travis Manion Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots