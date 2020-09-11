The VHA Innovation Experience (iEX) is returning this October, allowing Veterans and the public to discover how the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is using innovation, partnership, and technology to change and save Veteran lives! With the health and safety of our attendees in mind, the event will be broadcasted virtually from the National Press Club, October 27-29, 2020. Exact event times will be posted on the registration page once available.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/78500/discover-veteran-health-care-innovation-vha-innovation-experiences-virtual-event/

**When registering, please open the link in Chrome, Firefox, Edge or other updated browser (Internet Explorer does not support this link)