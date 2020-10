The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will host a virtual patriotic tribute for Veterans Day on NOvember 11, 2020 at 1:00pm ET. This is a virtual event only and You can join on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund/) or their website (https://www.vvmf.org/honorservice/)

For more information, please visit: https://www.vvmf.org/honorservice/