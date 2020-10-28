Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

For the twenty-third year, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial, known as "The Wall," will be on display for public viewing from 8:00am-6:00pm CT, November 5-11 at the Welk Resort Branson during the 2020 Veterans Homecoming celebration. The official half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the most visited memorial in Washington, D.C., spans nearly 240 feet in length and lists the more than 58,000 names of the nation's fallen heroes in the Vietnam conflict. Welk Resorts will also host the Opening Ceremony at the Wall on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00am CT featuring a keynote speaker and special musical performances.

