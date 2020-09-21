Virtual Career Fair: Economic Investment Initiatives

Veterans Benefits Administration and its partners bring you a virtual career fairs as part of the nationwide Economic Investment Initiative (EII), to engage transitioning and civilian-experienced military veteran men and women who are looking for career opportunities. Join us on Thursday, September 24th to connect directly with employers nationwide, experience fast turn-around time from interview to hiring, and learn more about jobs that are open now and education options for Veterans.

Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12 noon - 4 p.m. EASTERN / 11 a.m - 3 p.m. CENTRAL

Visit https://bit.ly/3cisdwP for more information and to register for this event.

For more information about EII, please visit https://benefits.va.gov/eii.