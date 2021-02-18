8-1 pm ET Virtual Education Sessions Open

1-4 pm ET Virtual Hiring Fair

This Hiring Our Heroes Virtual Career Summit is a specialized event designed to educate, inform, inspire, and connect service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers with military-ready employers. Attendees will have the chance to:

Hear about economic opportunities across various industries nationwide

Learn about training programs to upskill or reskill to meet demands

Obtain LinkedIn premium tools, tips, and features

Learn insider tips from hiring managers, recruiters, and talent acquisition experts

Attendees will leave this event better prepared and be provided with resources to be more competitive in their job searches. Participants are encouraged to have a resume ready as they will also have an opportunity to network with national employers who are currently recruiting for open roles.