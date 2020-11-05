 Skip to Content
Virtual Coffee House - What is Happening in the Midwest

Online Event

When
Monday, Nov 9
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Success comes from looking for, finding, and gaining support from others. Join us live on Zoom or Facebook on Monday, November 9th at 8:00am CST as we talk to the team from The National Guard's Employment Support Program to discuss access to important employment, entrepreneurship and support opportunities for military members, veterans, and their families in the Midwest.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1674732

