Virtual Couples Process Group
9 week program, starting December 2, 2020
- When
-
Wednesday, Dec 2
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Cost
- FREE
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in El Paso will be hosting a virtual couples processing group starting Wednesday, December 2nd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm MT. This is a free 9-week relationship strengthening group for Veteran and Active Duty military couples.
TO REGISTER, PLEASE CONTACT:
aserrano@endeavors.org or jjames@endeavors.org
Each couple is required to complete a biopsychosocial
assessment (BPSA) between November 6-30.
If you have questions please contact our Cohen Clinic in El Paso at EPclinic@endeavors.org or 915-320-1390.