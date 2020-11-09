Virtual Couples Process Group

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in El Paso will be hosting a virtual couples processing group starting Wednesday, December 2nd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm MT. This is a free 9-week relationship strengthening group for Veteran and Active Duty military couples.

TO REGISTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

aserrano@endeavors.org or jjames@endeavors.org

Each couple is required to complete a biopsychosocial

assessment (BPSA) between November 6-30.

If you have questions please contact our Cohen Clinic in El Paso at EPclinic@endeavors.org or 915-320-1390.