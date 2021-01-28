Virtual Employment Training: How To Get The Job You Want

The purpose of this training is to provide job search and employment education to Veterans, military families and community partners.

This employment training will help prepare you for the job you want by focusing on the following:

-Building a strong resume

-Creating work in Texas (WIT) account

-Utilizing an applicant tracking system (ATS)

-Understanding job search websites

-Commonly asked HR questions

-Learning job targeting techniques

-Developing virtual interviews

-Perfecting follow-up responses