Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
Every Thursday February 4 - March 25
This 8-week course is in support of parents with children of all ages. It will focus on:
- Developing a love for learning
- Maintaining Physical Health and Nutrition
- Recognizing the importance of spiritual growth
- Building a strong sense of family
- Creating an emotionally healthy environment
- Growing positive relationships and friendships
- Discovering wise ways to discipline your kids