Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Thursday, Feb 25
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Every Thursday February 4 - March 25

This 8-week course is in support of parents with children of all ages. It will focus on: 

  • Developing a love for learning
  • Maintaining Physical Health and Nutrition
  • Recognizing the importance of spiritual growth
  • Building a strong sense of family
  • Creating an emotionally healthy environment
  • Growing positive relationships and friendships
  • Discovering wise ways to discipline your kids
