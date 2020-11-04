Virtual Film Premiere: Re-Story: Transforming Veterans Stories into Art

You are invited to tune in, free of charge, on the NVFF Virtual Screening page, which can be accessed here. The film and panel discussion will be available to view from Nov 13-15. Hosted by the Gateway Film Center, the virtual premiere starts at 5pm on Friday, Nov. 13th, and a live panel discussion will take place from 6-7pm.

We are thrilled to announce that Re-Story: Transforming Veterans Stories into Art--the feature-length compilation of films, videos, and podcasts created in the Columbus VA/Columbus College of Art & Design collaborative project--is going to premiere virtually on Nov 13-15 in the National Veterans Film Festival Presents series!