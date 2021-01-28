 Skip to Content
Virtual Group: Coping in 2021 & Beyond

Presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, El Paso

When
Wednesday, Feb 10
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Every Wednesday, February 10 - April 28

Available to all Veterans and military family members, 18 years of age and older.

This virtual group will help individuals develop coping skills for mental health challenges and provide them with the tools needed for emotional processing. Designed for open discussion among members and facilitators, an evidence-based intervention known as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) will be utilized throughout this 12-week group.

To attend, you must RSVP by Friday February 5th.

To register, please contact: 

Rosanna Camarena:  rcamarena@endeavors.org 

William Vasquez:  wvasquez@endeavors.org

