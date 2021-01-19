 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Virtual Hiring Event: Healthcare

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Thursday, Jan 21
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

This event already happened.

Military community job seekers from around the globe will meet, network, and interview with healthcare industry employers at this interactive virtual hiring event.

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring for roles in the healthcare industry for a virtual hiring fair. Examples of roles include medical administration, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy, lab technician, physicians, nurse practitioners, radiology, insurance specialist, physical therapy, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.

For more information, please click HERE

 

See all events
Last updated: