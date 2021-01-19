Virtual Hiring Event: Healthcare

Military community job seekers from around the globe will meet, network, and interview with healthcare industry employers at this interactive virtual hiring event.

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring for roles in the healthcare industry for a virtual hiring fair. Examples of roles include medical administration, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy, lab technician, physicians, nurse practitioners, radiology, insurance specialist, physical therapy, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.

