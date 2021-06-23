 Skip to Content
Virtual Hiring Fair: Retail & Hospitality

Hospitality and retail employment event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for the Veteran & Military Community

When
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Military community job seekers from around the globe will meet, network, and interview with retail & hospitality industry employers at this interactive virtual hiring event. Participating employers include: Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, Lowe's, Spectrum/Charter Communications, Walmart, INvets, Kohl's, Hyundai, Saks Off Fifth, Wyndham, Black Rifle Coffee, U-Haul International, Premium Retail Services, and Rite Aid.

