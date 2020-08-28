 Skip to Content
Virtual Hiring (Job) Fair with Hiring our Heroes, SVA and VBA

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring student veterans for a virtual hiring fair. This event is open to student veterans and their families. Register now to view the list of employers scheduled to participate.

When
Wednesday, Sep 9
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Registration

You'll be directed to Hiring our Heroes website to register. Select the September 9 event, and be prepared to answer career-related questions to include uploading your resume.

Join us on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, for a virtual hiring fair hosted by Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America alongside organizations hiring student veterans. You’ll connect directly with organizations from the comfort of your home, office, smartphone or tablet. Our online, cloud-based platform makes it easy and fun for you to participate. This event is powered by Brazen, Capital One, Phillips 66, and Toyota.

 

