Virtual Hiring (Job) Fair with Hiring our Heroes, SVA and VBA
Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring student veterans for a virtual hiring fair. This event is open to student veterans and their families. Register now to view the list of employers scheduled to participate.
Wednesday, Sep 9
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Join us on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, for a virtual hiring fair hosted by Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America alongside organizations hiring student veterans. You’ll connect directly with organizations from the comfort of your home, office, smartphone or tablet. Our online, cloud-based platform makes it easy and fun for you to participate. This event is powered by Brazen, Capital One, Phillips 66, and Toyota.