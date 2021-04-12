This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers the opportunity to interview with employers nationwide via text and video chats. The event is open and free to all job seekers, including civilians. Job seekers are required to register both on Corporate Gray Online and on eCareerFairs, the platform being used to host the virtual event. Registered candidates will receive training on eCareerFairs, the Virtual Job Fair Training Guide, and the Job Fair Employer Directory prior to the event.