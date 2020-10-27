Virtual Listening Session for Veteran Entrepreneurs- Missouri

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) are taking listening sessions online. This will be a facilitated discussion on various topics in the ever changing Veteran Entrepreneurship experience. Participants in the listening session are asked to talk about what they know and think about their experiences in their business.

The WebEx link for the event will be provided in an email prior to the session.

Fore more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675362