Virtual Mental Health First Aid

Presented by the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare

When
Monday, Jun 7, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Mental Health First Aid USA is a one-day training to teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The evidence behind the program demonstrates that it helps trainees identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Register by emailing tanya.mac@metrocareservices.org.

