Virtual Mental Health First Aid
Presented by the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare
- When
-
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Mental Health First Aid USA is a one-day training to teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The evidence behind the program demonstrates that it helps trainees identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
Upcoming classes: May 4, June 7th
9am-3pm CT
Register by emailing tanya.mac@metrocareservices.org.