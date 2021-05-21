 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair

This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers the opportunity to interview with employers nationwide via text and video chats.

When
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers the opportunity to interview with employers nationwide via text and video chats. The event is especially for military veterans and open and free to all job seekers. Registration is required, and registered candidates will receive preparation training, a Virtual Job Fair Training Guide, and the Job Fair Employer Directory prior to the event.

See all events
Last updated: