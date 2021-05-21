Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair
This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers the opportunity to interview with employers nationwide via text and video chats.
This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers the opportunity to interview with employers nationwide via text and video chats. The event is especially for military veterans and open and free to all job seekers. Registration is required, and registered candidates will receive preparation training, a Virtual Job Fair Training Guide, and the Job Fair Employer Directory prior to the event.