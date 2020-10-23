Virtual Remembrance Ceremony - Auburn, WA
Wednesday, Nov 11
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Auburn, WA traditional Veterans Day event has been changed this year to an Auburn Salute to Veterans. It is now a COVID-safe, 5-day event series, running from November 7, 2020 to November 11, 2020.
For more information, please visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/city_hall/parks_arts_recreation/special_events
Wednesday, November 11 at 11:00am (PST)
virtual Remembrance Ceremony
A pre-recorded ceremony from a previous year to enjoy as we celebrate Veterans Day! The program will be showcased on all of Auburn's social media outlets on November 11 at 11:00 AM. Take some time to thank a Veteran for their service and sacrifice.