Virtual Remembrance Ceremony - Auburn, WA

Auburn, WA traditional Veterans Day event has been changed this year to an Auburn Salute to Veterans. It is now a COVID-safe, 5-day event series, running from November 7, 2020 to November 11, 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/city_hall/parks_arts_recreation/special_events

Wednesday, November 11 at 11:00am (PST)

virtual Remembrance Ceremony

A pre-recorded ceremony from a previous year to enjoy as we celebrate Veterans Day! The program will be showcased on all of Auburn's social media outlets on November 11 at 11:00 AM. Take some time to thank a Veteran for their service and sacrifice.