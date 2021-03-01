 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Presented by the Cohen Veterans Network

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Traumatic Brain Injury is a significant health issue that affects service members, Veterans, and their families during times of peace and war.

This virtual seminar, presented by the Defense Health Agency, will focus on:

  • Understanding the definition, incidence, and causes of TBI
  • Identifying associated symptoms
  • Ways to support symptom management
  • Helpful recovery tips
  • Insight of the TBI effects on the family dynamic
  • Resources in the Military Health System (MHS) that support prevention, recognition, and recovery
See all events
Last updated: