Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
Presented by the Cohen Veterans Network
Traumatic Brain Injury is a significant health issue that affects service members, Veterans, and their families during times of peace and war.
This virtual seminar, presented by the Defense Health Agency, will focus on:
- Understanding the definition, incidence, and causes of TBI
- Identifying associated symptoms
- Ways to support symptom management
- Helpful recovery tips
- Insight of the TBI effects on the family dynamic
- Resources in the Military Health System (MHS) that support prevention, recognition, and recovery