Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio and the Defense Health Agency have partnered to host a virtual traumatic brain injury seminar on Tuesday, November 17th from 1pm to 2:30pm CST. This seminar is open to Veterans, family members, or community partners who are interested in learning more about traumatic brain injury and how it affects service members and their families during and after service. To get updates on our upcoming events and information on our clinic, follow us on our Facebook page!