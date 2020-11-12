Stand Up for Heroes (SUFH), New York’s highly anticipated night of hope, healing and laughter honoring our nation’s veterans and their families, is going virtual for the first time in its 14 year history, and will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:00 p.m. EST. The event will raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission to help veterans and military families thrive is especially vital as veterans face increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stand Up for Heroes is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival and is brought to you by Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Veterans on Wall Street, led by Citi, HSBC Bank, and Wells Fargo, and supported by Vehicles for Veterans.

Hosted by Jon Stewart, SUFH will feature performances by comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Patti Scialfa, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bruce Springsteen, with special guests including Jeannie Gaffigan, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Ray Romano, and more. The event will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.

For more information, please visit: https://standup.bobwoodrufffoundation.org/news/the-bob-woodruff-foundation-and-new-york-comedy-festival-present-the-first-ever-virtual-stand-up-for-heroes