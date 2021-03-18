Virtual Tai Chi Chuan

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio and the Veteran Wellness Center is pleased to host a 12 week Tai Chi class starting Tuesday, April 6th and ending on June 22nd from 12pm to 1pm CST each class. This is a 12 week, 1 class per week, virtual (zoom) training course. Each class will teach new sections of Yang Style Tai Chi Chuan 24. Tai Chi is known for the physical and psychological benefits it provides to those that practice it. It is a non-competitive, non-stressful, self-paced exercise, which is very comfortable for older people and those with limitations. The class is open to all employees, Veterans, Veteran family members, and friends.

The class is open for enrollment through the first two sessions only, afterwards, the classes will be closed to new enrollment.

