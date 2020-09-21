Virtual Townhall: Economic Investment Initiatives
We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect your transition from military to civilian life.
- When
-
Thursday, Sep 24
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET
Registration
Save the date and join us using Microsoft Teams on 9/24 at 10am Eastern/9am Central.
Join us on a virtual town hall where local issues affecting the military and Veteran communities will be discussed with federal, state and local representatives. We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect the transition to civilian life.
Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m - 11:30 a.m. EASTERN / 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CENTRAL
Transitioning Veterans and service members can attend the town hall by calling 1-872-701-0185 (conference ID 631 169 036#), or join online at Join Microsoft Teams Meeting (join using your browser): https://bit.ly/35Se1t3
For more information about Economic Investment Initiative (EII), please visit https://benefits.va.gov/eii.