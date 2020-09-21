 Skip to Content
Virtual Townhall: Economic Investment Initiatives

EII Houston / San Antonio

We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect your transition from military to civilian life.

When
Thursday, Sep 24
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET

Registration

Save the date and join us using Microsoft Teams on 9/24 at 10am Eastern/9am Central.

Join us on a virtual town hall where local issues affecting the military and Veteran communities will be discussed with federal, state and local representatives. We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect the transition to civilian life.

Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m - 11:30 a.m. EASTERN / 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CENTRAL

Transitioning Veterans and service members can attend the town hall by calling 1-872-701-0185 (conference ID 631 169 036#), or join online at Join Microsoft Teams Meeting (join using your browser): https://bit.ly/35Se1t3

For more information about Economic Investment Initiative (EII), please visit https://benefits.va.gov/eii.

 

