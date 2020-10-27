 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

Presented by National Veterans Memorial and Museum

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Commemorate Veterans Day with an inspiring ceremony at 10 a.m. (ET) live on Facebook and YouTube with special messages and remarks from Montel Williams, U.S. Navy Veteran and Emmy-Winning Talk Show Host; Bruce Thorn, U.S. Army Veteran and President and CEO of Big Lots, Inc.; and our President and CEO Lt. General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Retired). 

For more information, please visit: https://nationalvmm.org/event/veterans-day-ceremony-2/?instance_id=83

See all events
Last updated: