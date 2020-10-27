Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

Commemorate Veterans Day with an inspiring ceremony at 10 a.m. (ET) live on Facebook and YouTube with special messages and remarks from Montel Williams, U.S. Navy Veteran and Emmy-Winning Talk Show Host; Bruce Thorn, U.S. Army Veteran and President and CEO of Big Lots, Inc.; and our President and CEO Lt. General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Retired).

For more information, please visit: https://nationalvmm.org/event/veterans-day-ceremony-2/?instance_id=83