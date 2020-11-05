Virtual Veterans Day Event from the National World War II Memorial

On Wednesday, November 11th, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial (Friends) and the National Park Service (NPS) will pay tribute to the more than 16 million men and women who served with the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II during a special Veterans Day event hosted virtually and at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

At 9:00 a.m. EST, a pre-recorded ceremony will be streamed via the Friends Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WWIIMemorialFriends). Josiah Bunting III and Jeff Reinbold will deliver opening remarks. Chaplain Tammie Crews will offer an invocation and Jane Droppa will deliver a tribute to World War II veteran, champion of the National World War II Memorial, and Friends founder, Ambassador F. Haydn Williams.

At 9:30 a.m. EST, wreaths will be placed at the World War II Memorial’s Freedom Wall in remembrance of the more than 400,000 Americans and 60 million people killed worldwide during the deadliest military conflict in human history. This portion of the event is private and will be streamed live via the Friends Facebook page. The National Park Service will co-host the event and the Military District of Washington will provide military support.

For more information, contact Sam Smith ssmith@wwiimemorialfriends.org or Scott Warner swarner@wwiimemorialfriends.org