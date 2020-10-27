Virtual Veterans Day Tribute - City of Orange, CA

The City of Orange, CA will present a virtual Veterans Day Tribute, available on the City of Orange website and across their social media channels (Facebook, Nextdoor, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter).

The City is also partnering with the City of La Habra for a military flyover on November 11, 2020. Time and map will be posted soon, please check the following website for more information and updates: https://www.cityoforange.org/857/Veterans-Day-Tribute