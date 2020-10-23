Virtual Veterans Museum Showcase - Auburn, WA

Auburn, WA traditional Veterans Day event has been changed this year to an Auburn Salute to Veterans. It is now a COVID-safe, 5-day event series, running from November 7, 2020 to November 11, 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/city_hall/parks_arts_recreation/special_events

Monday, November 9

Veterans Museum Showcase

A thoughtfully compiled list of virtual exhibits at our local and national Veterans Museums that you won't want to miss, along with a handful of local artifacts and historical stories curated by Auburn's own White River Valley Museum.