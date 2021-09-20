 Skip to Content
Virtual Veterans 'Reach Out' Seminar

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs: Outreach, Transition & Economic Development (OTED)

When
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

The primary goals and objectives of this event is to ‘reach out’ to Veterans to provide proactive resources and upstream information. The seminar will concentrate on educating and empowering attendees with information regarding whole health & well-being, VA benefits & services, and resources available through Vet Centers.

Please use the "Register" button to register for the WebEx access or you can dial in (audio only) at:

Phone: 1-404-397-1596

Access Code: 2764 575 8982#

