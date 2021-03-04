Virtual Veterans Research Town Hall

The voice of the Veteran is often missing from research. As a result, solutions developed may not meet the needs of patients.

On March 25, 2021, a virtual townhall will be presented by CHERP (Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion), the Philadelphia Research and Education Foundation (PREF) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Corporal Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) in Philadelphia. The goal of the event is to expand Veterans’ knowledge of active research projects, provide a general forum for discussion about the benefit of research in Veteran health care and encourage participation in VA research projects. In addition to an interactive Q & A session where Veterans can ask questions that matter to them and get answers from Philadelphia VA leaders, the Town Hall will feature speakers Kevin Ahmaad Jenkins, PhD, Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD, Ravi B. Parikh, MD, MPP, Beverly Velasquez, LCSW, Gerald Ferguson. A tribute to the late Eugene Marsh, MA, PhD Candidate, will also be included to honor his dedication to equity in healthcare. Topics include research in cancer, kidney health, Whole Health, and Social Determinants of Health.