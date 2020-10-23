Virtual Veterans Tribute Program - Auburn, WA

Auburn, WA traditional Veterans Day event has been changed this year to an Auburn Salute to Veterans. It is now a COVID-safe, 5-day event series, running from November 7, 2020 to November 11, 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/city_hall/parks_arts_recreation/special_events

Sunday, November 8 at 6:30pm (PST)

virtual Veterans Tribute Program

This virtual program will include live performances, patriotic music, inspirational stories and a walk down memory lane. The program will be showcased on all of Auburn's social media outlets on November 8 at 6:30 PM.