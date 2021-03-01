 Skip to Content
Virtual Workshop: Jumpstart Your Personal Success

When
Monday, Mar 22, 2021 10:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Mar 25, 12:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Mon, Mar 22 - Thu, Mar 25

(All 4 sessions MUST be attended)

10am-12pm (CT)

This virtual Workforce Essentials Workshop, presented by Workforce Opportunity Services, is for Veterans and military spouses, family members, and caregivers, and will help attendees:

  • Develop an awareness and understanding of one's own thought processes while entering the job market
  • Create development plans to achieve personal, academic, and professional goals using various approaches
  • Identify and clarify transferable skills to showcase talent to potential employers

Upon completion of the workshop, a certificate of participation will be issued from Columbia University Center for Technology Management.

Last updated: