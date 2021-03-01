Virtual Workshop: Jumpstart Your Personal Success
Mon, Mar 22 - Thu, Mar 25
(All 4 sessions MUST be attended)
10am-12pm (CT)
This virtual Workforce Essentials Workshop, presented by Workforce Opportunity Services, is for Veterans and military spouses, family members, and caregivers, and will help attendees:
- Develop an awareness and understanding of one's own thought processes while entering the job market
- Create development plans to achieve personal, academic, and professional goals using various approaches
- Identify and clarify transferable skills to showcase talent to potential employers
Upon completion of the workshop, a certificate of participation will be issued from Columbia University Center for Technology Management.