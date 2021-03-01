Virtual Workshop: Jumpstart Your Personal Success

Mon, Mar 22 - Thu, Mar 25

(All 4 sessions MUST be attended)

10am-12pm (CT)

This virtual Workforce Essentials Workshop, presented by Workforce Opportunity Services, is for Veterans and military spouses, family members, and caregivers, and will help attendees:

Develop an awareness and understanding of one's own thought processes while entering the job market

Create development plans to achieve personal, academic, and professional goals using various approaches

Identify and clarify transferable skills to showcase talent to potential employers

Upon completion of the workshop, a certificate of participation will be issued from Columbia University Center for Technology Management.