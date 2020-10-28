ViT Veterans Day Gala Broadcast feat. Snoop Dogg, Kevin O’Leary!
Tickets are free for Veterans and their spouses.
- Impressive line up of Military leaders and Veterans including: Florent Groberg (Medal of Honor recipient), Steve Blank (Founder of Lean Startup), Dan Streetman (CEO of Tibco), Michael Brown (Director of Defense Innovation Unit), Sumit Agarwal (CEO of Shape Security) and others!
- Special appearances and cameos by celebrities including: Snoop Dogg, Kevin O’Leary, Jordin Sparks, and more!
- Interactive Game Show – “VetsinTech Hollywood Squares: Battle of the Branches” that pits different branches of the Military against each other in a friendly trivia contest.
- Pre-Gala Silent Auction and Live Auction with great items and experiences to bid on
- Pre-Gala Fantasy Football SF 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Competition, sponsored by DraftKings and appearance by Roger Craig!
- “Dine while you watch” option with food and local delivery courtesy of UberEats!
- For more information, please visit: https://www.tvc.texas.gov/event/vit-veterans-day-gala-broadcast-feat-snoop-dogg-kevin-oleary/