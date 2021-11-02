VR&E/Microsoft Virtual Hiring Fair
VR&E and Microsoft hosting Virtual Hiring Fair
Veteran Readiness and Employment and Microsoft/Microsoft Software & Systems Academy are jointly hosting a Federal Virtual Hiring Fair. This event is primarily focused on job opportunities in Computer Science, Program/Management Analyst, Business, IT (A+, Net+, Security+, etc.), Technology, Customer Service/Support, and Software Engineering.
It will feature booths from over 30 top federal employers!
Please register to participate.